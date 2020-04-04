$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. CSX reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.