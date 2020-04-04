$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.00. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $113.26 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

