0Chain Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,228.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002713 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.