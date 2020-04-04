0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Hits $101.04 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. 0x has a total market cap of $101.04 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinTiger, Tokenomy and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, Bithumb, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Tokenomy, GOPAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM, Liqui, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Gate.io, FCoin, BitMart, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, HitBTC, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Koinex, OTCBTC, ABCC, AirSwap, Huobi, DDEX, Livecoin, Coinone, Iquant, Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit, Kucoin, BitBay, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

