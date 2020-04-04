0xcert Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $407,727.03 and $63,567.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.04514275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009858 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

