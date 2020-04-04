$1.06 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 over the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after buying an additional 199,030 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

