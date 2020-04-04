$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

