1,121,654 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,121,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,909,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 179,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

