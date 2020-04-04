122,807 Shares in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSW. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Seaways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 184,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in International Seaways by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 244,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Seaways by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $20.44 on Friday. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

