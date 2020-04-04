1,346,125 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,346,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,000. Norges Bank owned 0.71% of Garmin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after buying an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

