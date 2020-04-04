1,390,825 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,390,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,747,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

