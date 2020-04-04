$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.43 million, with estimates ranging from $4.66 million to $10.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

