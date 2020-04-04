$160.25 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $160.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $141.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $707.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.50 million to $752.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $834.59 million, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $927.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,372.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $712,100.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,158,738.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,609 shares of company stock valued at $65,490,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Stop Order

