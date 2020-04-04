$166.67 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $166.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.40 million and the highest is $166.93 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $168.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $669.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.91 million to $679.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.59 million, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $694.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

BOH opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

