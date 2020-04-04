170,950 Shares in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000. Man Group plc owned 0.87% of Innophos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPHS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innophos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

