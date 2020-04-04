181,000 Shares in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

HRTX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

