$19.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $19.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.07 billion and the highest is $25.60 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $24.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $75.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.22 billion to $108.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.57 billion to $124.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

VLO stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,317,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.