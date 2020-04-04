$19.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report $19.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.13 billion and the highest is $19.53 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $75.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.60 billion to $78.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

