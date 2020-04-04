1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $16.31 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $23,409.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006926 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,858,559 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

