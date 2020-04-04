$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $79.76 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

