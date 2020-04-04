$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.94.

NYSE IQV opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

