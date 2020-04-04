$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply