$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

