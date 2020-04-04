21,000 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

