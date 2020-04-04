225,617 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $7,723,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

