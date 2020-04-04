$23.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce $23.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $102.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.18 billion to $128.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.81 billion to $144.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.