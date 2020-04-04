$236.17 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $236.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $241.34 million. Franco Nevada reported sales of $179.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year sales of $981.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $107.95 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

