$3.00 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.13. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $14.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

