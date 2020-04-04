$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $13.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

