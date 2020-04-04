$300.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report sales of $300.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.90 million and the lowest is $293.60 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $360.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE NPO opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

