$309.47 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post $309.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.16 million and the highest is $311.77 million. Verisign posted sales of $306.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

BidaskClub raised Verisign from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. Verisign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

