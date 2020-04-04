$315.97 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $315.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.40 million and the highest is $318.30 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $491.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.02. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after buying an additional 424,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

