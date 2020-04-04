$321.90 Million in Sales Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will report sales of $321.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.60 million. Integer reported sales of $314.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

ITGR stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Integer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

