$395.18 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to announce sales of $395.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the lowest is $376.60 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $394.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.07.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

