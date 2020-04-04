3DCoin (3DC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $120,696.23 and approximately $30.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

