$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.14 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Nomura raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

