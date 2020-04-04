4,235 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $357.65 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average is $388.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

