$427.20 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will report $427.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.40 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $504.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $557.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

