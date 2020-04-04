$498.10 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $498.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $495.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.79%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE:GCO opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $170.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

