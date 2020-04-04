4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,507.89

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $5,507.89 and $858.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.