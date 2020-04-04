$602.56 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce $602.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.70 million to $623.40 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $577.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

EEFT stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

