$66.26 Million in Sales Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce sales of $66.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.92 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $75.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $255.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.17 million to $265.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.53 million, with estimates ranging from $217.03 million to $283.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,050. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 68,367 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.71. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.