$709.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce $709.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.80 million and the lowest is $691.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $688.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

