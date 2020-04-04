$717.69 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $717.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $744.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

