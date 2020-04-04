$82.84 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $82.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.69 million to $82.99 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $76.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $337.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.38 million to $342.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $353.49 million, with estimates ranging from $335.65 million to $371.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $932,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

