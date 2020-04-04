$836.75 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $836.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $843.50 million. Crane posted sales of $831.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $53,496,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.