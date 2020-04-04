$96.35 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to announce sales of $96.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.74 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $404.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.09 million to $453.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $311.29 million to $459.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%.

CCLP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.43. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

