A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $690.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $748.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

