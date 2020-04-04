Aave 24 Hour Volume Hits $726,505.00 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Binance and Kyber Network. Aave has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and $726,505.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.04582357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037063 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Alterdice, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, BiteBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

