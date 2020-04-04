AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

