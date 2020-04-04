Absolute (ABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,055.50

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 109.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Absolute has traded 169.5% higher against the dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $31,055.50 and $2,491.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.01001267 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00174912 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007224 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00068997 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

